Florida Panthers Recall Noah Juulsen from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Noah Juulsen from his conditioning loan to the Syracuse Crunch, General Manager Bill Zito announced today. The Panthers have also reassigned defenseman Alec Rauhauser from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL to the Crunch.

Juulsen, 24, recorded one assist in five games with the Crunch while on a conditioning assignment. He has also played in four games with the Panthers this season. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defenseman has skated in 48 career NHL games with the Panthers and Montreal Canadiens tallying eight points (2g, 6a).

Rauhauser, 26, has skated in 27 games with Greenville this season posting one goal and six assists. He also played with Miskolci DVTK Polar Bears this season tallying 11 points (4g, 7a) in 22 games. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 223-pound blueline appeared in 159 games with Bowling Green State University from 2016 to 2020 earning 122 points (29g, 93a).

