Syracuse Crunch, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Game on May 12 Canceled

April 13, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League has announced that the Syracuse Crunch game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, May 12 has been canceled.

The cancelation is due to the addition of a game between the two teams already played on March 19. The Crunch and Penguins return to an originally scheduled six-game season series.

Ticket packages for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.