Middle Innings Doom Florence in Loss to Washington

June 16, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - After a scoreless first three innings, the WildThings scored three combined runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 3-0, and they would never look back on their way to a 5-1 victory over the Y'alls Wednesday night at Y'alls Ballpark.

With the loss, Florence (12-7) has lost three games in a row for the first time all season and has lost two of the past three series. Washington (9-10) has won the past three games against Florence after dropping the first four matchups of the season series.

In the second inning facing Florence starter Christian Tripp, the WildThings plated two when Nick Ward and Bralin Jackson began the inning with back-to-back singles and Trevor Casanova brought both men home on a two-run double down the left field line. Gabe Howell brought home another run in the top of the fifth on an RBI-double of his own to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

Washington tacked on two more runs (one earned) in the top of the seventh for some breathing room.

Keven Pimentel picks up the win for the WildThings thanks to his six innings of one-run baseball. He struck out four, walked one, and surrendered five hits. The only run Florence could get off of Pimentel came in the sixth inning on an RBI-single by Rodney Tennie. B.J. Sabol, Justin Meeker, and Zach Strecker combined to shut Florence out the rest of the way.

Despite the quality start from Tripp, the tall right-hander takes the loss. Tripp lasted six innings and struck out five. Jared Cheek allowed the runs in the seventh inning - his second inning of work. Johnathon Tripp pitched a clean ninth inning for Florence.

Florence recorded just six hits in the ballgame, led by two apiece from Chad Sedio and Jordan Brower. Ward and Casanova had two hits each for Washington. The one run scored is the lowest run total in a loss this season for the Y'alls; Florence did pick up a 1-0 win at Gateway earlier this season.

The Y'alls return to action tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, trying to salvage the series against the WildThings. Jonaiker Villalobos gets the ball for Florence looking for his first win of the 2021 season. He will be opposed by Daren Osby for Washington. It will be Thirsty Thursday at Y'alls Ballpark for the 6:34p ET start time. Gates open an hour before first pitch.

