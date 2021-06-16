Otters Sign Former USI Pitcher Austin Gossmann

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have signed former University of Southern Indiana pitcher Austin Gossmann to their active roster.

Gossmann joins the Otters for his first season in professional baseball.

Gossmann last pitched for the University of Southern Indiana in the most recent Spring season.

In his senior year, Gossmann made 12 appearances and 11 starts, posting a 4-5 record and 5.34 ERA.

Gossmann pitched at USI for three seasons between 2019-2021, with an overall win-loss record of 9-8.

Before attending USI, Gossmann pitched his freshman year at the University of South Alabama. Gossman is a graduate of Avon High School, just outside Indianapolis.

The right-hander joins the likes of Matt Chavarria and Kyle Griffin, also two former USI pitchers who had stints with the Otters in the last five seasons.

