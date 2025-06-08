Michigan Panthers vs. Birmingham Stallions Highlights: United Football League

June 8, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers YouTube Video







Check out the best highlights between the Michigan Panthers and Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Championship. #UFL #football







