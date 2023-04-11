Mets Suffer Tough 3-2 Defeat against Hammerheads

April 11, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - The Jupiter Hammerheads hung on to win a nail-biter 3-2 over the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The Hammerheads scored all three of their runs in the first inning without a hit, then held off rallies in the seventh and ninth innings by the Mets to win their third straight game. The Mets dropped their fourth straight contest to begin the season.

The Mets looked like they turned an inning-ending double play in the bottom of the first inning but Ian Lewis legged out a ground ball and was called safe at first. The inning continued and as rain began to fall, Mets starter Saul Garcia lost the strike zone. Garcia walked four consecutive batters. A throwing error on a stolen base attempt brought in the first run, then later in the inning Garcia walked Harrison Spohn to force in a run to make it 2-0.

Joey Lancellotti relieved Garcia and walked Torin Montgomery to force in a third run. One pitch earlier a popup that would have ended the inning was dropped in foul ground.

Despite the shaky start, the Mets fought back. Luis Castillo got the Mets on the board with a RBI single in the fourth inning. Junior Tilien ripped a RBI double in the fifth inning to make it 3-2.

The Mets put runners on first and second with no outs in the seventh inning but could not break through. Jupiter reliever Justin Fall struck out Jett Williams, then new reliever Yeremin Lara got a ground out and fly out to end the threat.

In the ninth, Dyron Campos led off with a pinch hit double. Fernando Villalobos then drew a walk. Rhylan Thomas dropped down a perfect sac bunt to move runners over.

Jupiter brought in Breidy Encarnacion who struck out Kevin Villavicencio and got Tilien to ground out to end the game.

Four Mets relievers - Joey Lancellotti, Jimmy Loper, Juan Calderon and Brian Gursky - combined to shut out Jupiter for 7.2 innings.

Fall was credited with the win after pitching 2.1 innings of one-run ball in relief.

Thomas went 2 for 3 in the loss.

The Mets (0-4) and Hammerheads (3-1) play the second game of their six-game series on Wednesday. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium is 6:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.