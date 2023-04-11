Hammerheads Start First Home Series with a Win

The Jupiter Hammerheads kick off their first home series of 2023 with a win over the St. Lucie Mets. On a wet Tuesday night, the Hammerheads outlasted the Mets 3-2.

Jupiter scored all three of their runs in the first inning of Tuesday's contest. The Mets helped the cause after walking five straight Hammerheads and committing a throwing error in the frame. Ian Lewis scored first after stealing third and advancing home on the error. Harrison Spohn and Torin Montgomery also scored after multiple bases-loaded walks.

For the Mets, they crossed the plate in the fourth on a Luis Castillo RBI single. They struck again in the fifth courtesy of an RBI double from Junior Tilien.

The game would remain scoreless, but not without threats. St. Lucie put the pressure on in the top of the ninth inning with the bases loaded and one out. Breidy Encarnacion then came into the game for Jupiter and recorded the final two outs, first by striking out Kevin Villavicencio and forcing Tilien into a groundout.

On the mound, Jared Poland got the start for the Hammerheads. The Indianapolis native impressed in his 2023 debut, striking out eight batters in four innings pitched. The former Louisville Cardinals pitcher allowed one run and four hits on the night.

Earning the win though was left-hander Justin Fall. The 6-foot-6 southpaw pitched 2.1 innings of relief following Poland. The New Jersey native allowed one run on two hits and tallied four strikeouts.

Yeremin Lara, Evan Taylor, and Encarnacion would finish the game pitching a combined 2.2 innings of shutout baseball. Of the trio, only Taylor allowed a hit. Both Lara and Taylor earned their first holds of the season, while Encarnacion was credited with his first save of 2023.

As a whole, the Jupiter pitching staff struck out 13 batters on Tuesday, a new season high for the Hammerheads.

The Mets and Hammerheads will continue their six-game series on Wednesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Join us for our first Silver Sluggers night of the season and Baseball Bingo.

