Mussels' Bats Go Quiet in 1-Hour, 58-Minute Sprint

April 11, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels managed just three hits in a 6-0 loss to Clearwater Tuesday that took only one hour and 58 minutes at BayCare Ballpark.

Two of the three Fort Myers (2-2) hits came from Major Leaguer rehabbers, as Jorge Polanco and Alex Kirilloff both lined singles to center. The only other hit came from Jorel Ortega, a well-struck double to the gap in the seventh.

The third Twins' rehabber, Josh Winder, spun a perfect fifth inning. Winder fanned one while throwing 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes.

Mussels' starter Tomas Cleto (0-1) was solid in his season debut, allowing one earned run on three hits over four innings. Cleto needed only 40 pitches to complete four innings, with the Threshers' (3-1) hitters attacking pitches early in the count.

Fort Myers will look to even the series at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The Mussels will turn to RHP C.J. Culpepper (Low-A debut), who will be opposed by RHP Starlyn Castillo. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

