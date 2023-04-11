Threshers Blank Mighty Mussels for Third Straight Win

CLEARWATER, FL - Gabriel Rincones Jr. helped the Clearwater Threshers (3-1) open their season at home with a bang, driving in a run and scoring two more in a 6-0 shutout victory over the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (2-2) on Tuesday evening at BayCare Ballpark. The Threshers continue their first homestand of the season against the Mighty Mussels on Wednesday evening.

Rincones Jr. started his night in the second with a one-out single and promptly stole second base. He tagged and advanced to third on a lineout and then scored on a wild pitch by Mighty Mussels starter Tomas Cleto to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Clearwater kept the scoring going in the third, sparked by a one-out double by Emaarion Boyd. With two outs, Caleb Ricketts hit a fly ball to left centerfield that looked to be an easy third out, but a miscommunication allowed the ball to fall between Fort Myers outfielders Alec Sayre and Dylan Neuse. Boyd scored easily to double the lead at 2-0.

In the sixth, Chad Castillo put a double in the gap before Rincones Jr. drove him in to increase the advantage to a 3-0 score. Another rally started with one out in the seventh when Otto Kemp walked on five pitches.

Kemp moved to second on a balk, and then to third on a single by Erick Brito. Justin Crawford padded the lead, driving in Kemp on a groundout to bring the lead up to 4-0. Rincones Jr. earned his third hit of the night with a two-out single in the eighth and stole second once again. Bryan Rincon walked, and both were brought home by Jordan Viars' two-run double to make it 6-0. A 1-2-3 ninth from Orion Kerkering sealed the victory, as the Threshers won their third straight game in their home opener in a 6-0 shutout.

Alex Rao tossed 2.0 scoreless innings with a walk and a strikeout in a no-decision. Jaydenn Estanista (1-0) threw 3.0 scoreless frames with a walk and a strikeout to earn the win. Andrew Walling allowed two hits in 2.0 innings of work with three strikeouts and a walk. Wesley Moore retired the side in 1.0 inning with two strikeouts. And Kerkering punctuated the win with one strikeout in the final frame.

Kerkering has retired all six batters he has faced so far with four strikeouts... Rincones Jr. was responsible for a run all three times he reached base... The Threshers recorded multiple extra-base hits for the first time this season... Rincon's base hit in the fourth was his first of the season... Brito extended his hit streak to four-straight games... Kemp has reached base in all three games he has played this season... Crawford's RBI in the seventh was his first of the season and first as a Thresher... The Threshers continue their first home series on Wednesday, April 12th against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels) ... First pitch is at 6:30 PM... You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...

