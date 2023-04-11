MM Roster Transaction: 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff to Rehab with Mighty Mussels
April 11, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transaction:
1B/OF Alex Kirilloff assigned to Low-A Fort Myers on Major League rehab.
Kirilloff will wear No. 50.
He is slated to bat 3rd and play 1B in Clearwater tonight.
