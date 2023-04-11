MM Roster Transaction: 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff to Rehab with Mighty Mussels

The Minnesota Twins have announced the following roster transaction:

1B/OF Alex Kirilloff assigned to Low-A Fort Myers on Major League rehab.

Kirilloff will wear No. 50.

He is slated to bat 3rd and play 1B in Clearwater tonight.

