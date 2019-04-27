Mets Rally in Extras for 10-9 Win vs. Fire Frogs

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie squandered a big lead but rallied back in the 10th inning to defeat the Florida Fire Frogs 10-9 at First Data Field on Saturday.

Mets third baseman Cody Bohanek went 4 for 5 with a double, two runs scored and four RBI. He lined a one-out singled in the bottom of the 10th inning to drive in Luis Carpio for the winning run.

The Mets built an 8-3 lead in the third inning but could not hold it. The Fire Frogs chipped away and finally managed to tie the game in the eighth inning on a RBI single from Jefrey Ramos.

The contest was tied 8-8 after nine innings. As per minor league rules, each team started the 10th inning with a runner on second base. The Fire Frogs drove in their 10th inning run on a two-out, two-strike single from Greyson Jenista.

The Mets responded in the bottom of the 10th. Jeremy Vasquez worked a walk, setting up runners on first and second base. Carpio subbed in for Vasquez as a pinch runner. Carlos Cortes, who slugged a walk-off home run on Thursday vs. Florida, singled into left field to bring in Matt Winaker as the tying run.

Bohanek wasted no time, singling the next pitch into right field. Jenista's throw home to get Carpio sailed harmlessly over the plate.

Bohanek got the Mets on the board in the second inning with a RBI double. He drove in two more runs with a single in the third inning that opened up a 6-3 lead.

Over the last two games Bohanek is 7 for 9 with six RBI and four runs scored.

Vasquez reached base in all five plate appearances. He went 1 for 1 with a single, three walks and was hit by a pitch.

Cortes was 2 for 5.

Blake Taylor got the win for the Mets. Starter Tony Dibrell gave up four runs in four innings.

Ryan Shetter suffered the loss for Florida. Fire Frogs relief pitcher Matt Hartman pitched five scoreless innings after starter Freddy Tarnok was tagged for eight runs in just two innings.

Ramos was 4 for 5 for Florida. Fire Frogs catcher William Contreras went 3 for 5 with two RBI and two runs. Drew Lugbauer added a two-run homer.

The Mets (13-0) and Fire Frogs (7-16) conclude their series at First Data Field on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.

