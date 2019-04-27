Bullpen Stifles Tarpons in Extra-Inning Victory

TAMPA, Fla. - The Clearwater Threshers pulled off a nail biter with a 6-3, 10-inning victory over the Tampa Tarpons on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field. The Threshers relied on five hurlers to get through the contest, with four arms out of the bullpen combining to toss the final seven frames with no hits allowed.

Andrew Brown surrendered all three runs with two outs in the second inning. The right-hander struck out Isiah Gilliam to start the stanza, but had Steven Sensley reach on a bunt single. After retiring Donny Sands on a ground out, the starter walked Max Burt to put two men on for Tyler Hill, who singled home the runner from second to put Clearwater (10-13) behind by a run.

The 21-year-old allowed an infield single to Matt Pita to load the bases, and gave up a two-run single off the bat of Diego Castillo to cap off the scoring and hits for the Tarpons on Saturday.

Brown would face four batters in the third, but retired Gilliam and Sensley after a one-out free pass to Dermis Garcia to escape the inning without any damage.

Marty Malloy's bullpen took the game over from there, retiring all but two batters the rest of the night. Grant Dyer punched out two men over two perfect innings. Connor Brogdon set down two on strikes in two innings of work. Seth McGarry (1-0) started his ninth with a 1-2-3 eighth, but walked Garcia to snap a string of 17-consecutive outs by the pitching staff.

McGarry went on to strike out the next two batters before inducing a pop out from Sands to end the ninth and force extras.

The Threshers pulled off a three-run 10th with clutch hits from the bottom of the lineup. With one out and Jhailyn Ortiz at second, Edgar Cabral smacked a single to left to bring home the runner for the visitor's first lead of the night.

Jake Scheiner worked a walk from Kyle Zurak (0-2) to put two men on for Jose Gomez, who stroked a single up the middle to plate Cabral for his second RBI of the game, while moving Scheiner over to third. Simon Muzziotti bounced into an RBI fielder's choice to top of the three-run rally.

Austin Ross (SV, 1) earned his first save of the season by working out of a jam in the extra frame. Saturday night's closer walked Burt to start the inning and put two on with nobody out, but rebounded by getting two consecutive fly outs to left and a strikeout to notch Clearwater's 10th win of the season.

The Philadelphia Phillies affiliate used the middle inning to knot the game and help force extras. Nick Maton delivered a two-run single in the fourth, and Gomez drove in the tying run wint a single in the sixth.

Gomez extended his hitting streak to eight games with the 2x4 performance. The 22-year-old is batting .429 (12-for-28) with five RBI during the streak.

Clearwater will take aim at its fourth consecutive series victory in the finale of the four-game set from George M. Steinbrenner Field on Sunday afternoon. RHP Julian Garcia (1-2, 3.07) toes the slab for the Threshers against the Tarpons' RHP Frank German (0-1, 2.89). First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m., with coverage starting at 12:45 p.m. with Threshers Live! The Pregame Show on threshersbaseball.com.

