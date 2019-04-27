Stone Crabs Game Notes - Sat-Sun, April 27-28 at Lakeland

After taking the first two games 2-1, the Stone Crabs look to claim the series in Lakeland at 6 p.m. Saturday. RHP Brian Shaffer makes the start for Charlotte, against LHP Tarik Skubal of the Flying Tigers.

Coverage starts at 5:45 p.m. on the Stone Crabs Baseball Network.

CRABS DUPLICATE 2-1 WIN IN LAKELAND

The Charlotte Stone Crabs' pitching staff turned in another sterling performance Friday, using four relief pitchers to beat the Flying Tigers 2-1 for the second straight day. Jack Labosky and Jhonleider Salinas each struck out three over three scoreless innings and Simon Rosenblum-Larson notched his second save.

STARTING STRONG

The Stone Crabs' starting pitchers have been outstanding over the last eight games. The rotation has combined to go 3-0 with a 0.72 ERA and a 0.77 WHIP.

(37.2 IP, 19 H, 3 ER, 10 BB, 32 K)

WHO'S HOT?

Despite a slow start to the season, two members of the Stone Crabs' offense have been particularly hot of late. Carl Chester recorded his third straight multi-hit game Friday, and is now 9-for-16 with four extra-base hits and 5 RBI in his last four contests. Meanwhile, Garrett Whitley is 10-for-30 (.333 AVG) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 1 HR, 5 RBI and 6 walks (.444 OBP, .633 SLG) in his last nine games.

TIME TO FLY

The Stone Crabs hit the road Thursday for their first overnight road trip of the season. They are slated for four games with the Lakeland Flying Tigers starting Thursday. Lakeland ranks towards the bottom of the league in most offensive categories, but places second in the Florida State League in WHIP (1.08). However, they promoted four of their best players in the last three days (Casey Mize, Gregory Soto, Chad Sedio, Will Vest)

BUMPY ROAD BEHIND US

The Stone Crabs began the season by playing the four best teams in the Florida State League for 17 straight games. This week, they began a stretch of 13 straight games against losing clubs. They'll play six games out of 10 against the Tampa Tarpons of the New York Yankees organization.

SHORTSTOP SHUFFLE

The Stone Crabs' infield has shown extraordinary versatility early in the season. Charlotte has started four different players at shortstop for at least four games each. They've started five different players at second base and four at third base.

Starts at SS: Zach Rutherford (7), Tyler Frank (6), Vidal Brujan (5), Taylor Walls (4)

BABY CRAB RALLIES

One reason for the Stone Crabs' early struggles has been their inability to hit in the clutch and string rallies together. After stranding 11 more runners Friday, Charlotte is now hitting .208/.290/.280 with runners on base this season and .206/.285/.275 with runners in scoring position. Through 22 games, they've had only three rallies of three runs or more. However, two of those three rallies have come in the last week.

LEAGUE RANKS

Stone Crabs infielder Vidal Brujan leads the Florida State League in stolen bases (10).Riley O'Brien is second in innings (28.0), 4th in strikeouts (29) and opponents' average (.160) and 8th in ERA (1.93). Carl Chester is top 10 in hits (24), AVG (.329), OBP (.402) and OPS (.854).

Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2019

