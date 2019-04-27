Bradenton Baffles Daytona's Bats, 4-1

April 27, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Thanks to a three-run fourth inning and some timely pitching, the Bradenton Marauders defeated the Daytona Tortugas, 4-1, in front of 2,594 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Saturday night.

Scoreless after one, the Marauders (15-8) grabbed the lead in the second. 2B Ronnie Glendinning (1-4, R, 2B, 3 SO) roped a double down the left-field line and came home on a single by 1B Lucas Tancas (3-4, R, RBI) giving Bradenton a 1-0 edge.

In the fourth, the visitors created some separation. Tancas and C Raul Hernandez (1-4, R, 2 SO) collected back-to-back singles to start the inning and moved up to second and third on a ground out. With two down, CF Travis Swaggerty (2-5, R, 2B, 2 RBI) stroked a base-hit up the middle. Two runs came across to put the Marauders ahead, 3-0. 1B José Osuna then hit a pop up into shallow right field. However, the ball was lost in the twilight sky, enabling it drop safely on the outfield turf. Swaggerty scored from second, while Osuna ended up at second with a double, as Bradenton snagged a 4-0 lead.

Daytona (12-11) threatened several times - putting men in scoring position in the first, second, and fourth - yet could not scratch a run across. The Tortugas finally broke through with a run in the sixth, as DH Hendrik Clementina (1-4, 2B, RBI) drove in a tally with a run-scoring ground out to short.

Bradenton's LHP Oddy Nuñez (6.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 2 BB, 5 SO) struggled with his command early but bounced back to work six innings for his first win of the season. It was a rough night for LHP Packy Naughton (4.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 3 SO). The Tortugas' southpaw surrendered nine hits in four innings, suffering his second defeat. RHP Blake Cederlind (1.0 IP, BB, SO) tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his second save for the Marauders.

The Tortugas will attempt to earn a series split on Sunday evening with RHP Austin Orewiler (0-1, 0.53 ERA) scheduled to grace the bump. Bradenton is expected to counter with Pittsburgh's No. 29 prospect according to MLB.com, RHP Max Kranick (0-2, 3.24 ERA).

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 5:20 p.m. ET, leading up to the 5:35 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Sunday evening's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

It will be Astronomy Night at the ballpark tomorrow presented by the Museum of Arts and Sciences (MOAS). The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a special Tortugas-themed astronomy t-shirt and following the contest, there will be an astronomy class taught on the field by experts from MOAS. Like every Sunday home game, it will be a Tiny Tugas Night at the park with special activities and experiences for members and Kids Run the Bases after the contest.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.