Barnes, Rortvedt Help Cast Spell On Cardinals

April 27, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Fort Myers Miracle News Release





FORT MYERS, Fla. - Charlie Barnes turned in his best outing of the season, and Ben Rortvedt drilled a three-run home run as part of a six run sixth inning, as the Miracle defeated the Palm Beach Cardinals, 8-4, on Saturday night at Hammond Stadium.

One start after failing to get out of the second inning against Charlotte, Barnes (2-2) spun a gem, pitching 5.2 scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. The former Clemson Tiger walked two and struck out six.

Miracle starting pitchers have now made 12 starts this season without allowing an earned run.

Royce Lewis kicked off the scoring with a third inning RBI single. In the fourth, Ryan Costello extended the Miracle lead to 2-0 with a run scoring hit to right.

Fort Myers erupted for six runs in the sixth. After Jose Miranda and Ryan Jeffers opened the inning with consecutive hits, Rortvedt belted his second home run of the season to push the lead to 5-0. Later in the inning, with the Miracle in front 6-0, Trevor Larnach and Miranda delivered back-to-back RBI hits to make it 8-0.

Palm Beach scored all of their runs in the eighth inning. Luken Baker, Yariel Gonzalez, Bryce Denton, and Dennis Ortega all collected RBI for the Cardinals.

After dropping the series opener on Thursday night, the Miracle have won two straight from first place Palm Beach and can win the series on Sunday afternoon in Fort Myers. Right-hander Randy Dobnak (2-0, 0.00), who has not allowed a run in 17 innings to begin the season, will start for the Miracle. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.