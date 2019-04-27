Tampa Falls in 10-Innings, 6-3

TAMPA, Fla.- After grabbing a 3-0 lead in the second, the Tampa Tarpons were held hitless the rest of the way as the Clearwater Threshers scored the final six runs of the game to win, 6-3, in 10 innings on Saturday night at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Tampa (9-14) used a two-out rally to take the lead in the fourth. Steven Sensley dropped a bunt-single down the third base line and, with two outs, Max Burt drew a walk before Tyler Hilldelivered an RBI single into center. Matt Pita followed with an infield hit, and Diego Castillo lined a two-run single into center, putting the Tarpons ahead, 3-0.

LHP JP Sears retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced before issuing a one-out walk in the fourth. Dalton Guthrie followed with a double down the left field line, placing runners at second and third.

RHP Janson Junk entered in relief and walked Jhailyn Ortiz before allowing a two-run single by Nick Maton. After walking Edgar Cabral, Junk retired the next three batters to maintain a 3-2 lead for Tampa.

Sears allowed two earned runs on two hits and one walk in three and a third innings, tallying six strikeouts on 58 pitches (38 strikes) in his Tarpons debut. The 23-year-old joined Tampa prior to the game and stepped in when scheduled starter Rony Garcia was scratched.

Clearwater (10-13) starter Andrew Brown stranded a walk in a scoreless third before leaving the game. The right-hander allowed three runs on five hits in three innings, walking two while striking out two on 74 pitches (44 strikes).

Junk stranded a two-out single in the fifth before issuing back-to-back one-out walks in the sixth. After getting a pop-out by Jake Scheiner, Junk allowed a two-out RBI single by Jose Gomez, tying the game at 3-3.

The first two Threshers reached base to begin the seventh and RHP Braden Bristo entered with no outs. After a sacrifice bunt by Guthrie, Bristo got a groundout and a pop-out to escape the jam.

Bristo got a double-play to help strand a runner in the eighth before RHP Kyle Zurak took over in the ninth. Vierling greeted Zurak with a leadoff double, but Zurak retired the next three batters to end the frame.

RHP Grant Dyer and RHP Connor Brogdon combined to retire 12-straight Tarpons between the fourth and seventh innings, striking out four along the way. RHP Seth McGarry tossed a perfect eight before stranding a leadoff walk in the ninth, sending the game to extras.

Ortiz took second base as the extra-inning runner and, one out later, scored on a go-ahead single by Cabral. After a walk by Scheiner, Gomez added a run with an RBI single into center. Scheiner then scored as Simon Muzziotti reached on a fielder's choice. Catcher Donny Sands caught Muzziotti trying to steal second to end the frame.

Sands acted as Tampa's extra-inning runner in the bottom of the 10th, and Burt drew a leadoff walk to bring the tying run to the plate, but RHP Austin Ross (SV, 1) got a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to end the game.

Castillo (1-for-5, 2RBI) has hit safely in 12-straight games, batting .326 (15-for-46) in that span. Garcia (0-for-2, 2BB, SB) has reached base safely in 13-straight games. Hill (1-for-4, RBI, R) tallied his 10thRBI and stretched his on-base streak to nine games.

The series concludes on Sunday, with RHP Frank German (0-1, 2.89) set to face RHP Julian Garcia (1-2, 3.07) at 1:00 p.m. Live play-by-play of the action will be available on the Tampa Tarpons Baseball Network.

