Mets Marvel Night Coming Saturday, April 16

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - New in 2022, the St. Lucie Mets are excited to partner with Marvel to host a pair of MARVEL Super Hero™ Days.

Coming Saturday, April 16th the Mets will wear special Dr. Strange jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Voices for Children of Okeechobee and the Treasure Coast. Captain America will be at Clover Park for photo opportunities. There will be a costume contest, raffles and more Marvel-related fun.

The night will be capped off by a postgame fireworks show.

Saturday, July 16th is Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night. The Mets will wear another Marvel-themed jersey of a Super Hero to-be-named-later, which will be auctioned off to benefit Special Olympics Florida. Again there will be a costume contest, fireworks and more.

In December Minor League Baseball™ announced a three-year partnership with Marvel Entertainment, one of the world's most prominent storytelling brands, for an exciting event series that will play out in ballparks across all levels of MiLB starting in 2022, including the two nights in Port St. Lucie.

"MiLB's new partnership with Marvel Entertainment brings together two storied brands who create memories that are passed down from generation to generation," said Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball's Vice President of Minor League Business Operations. "The possibilities with this partnership are endless and we look forward to some incredibly creative content, merchandise, and promotions."

In each of the three years of the partnership, 96 participating MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel Super Hero themed game as part of the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" campaign, where teams will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game. Fans may visit milb.com/marvel for the latest updates on the "Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond" series.

"Over the past few years, we have seen the fans of Minor League Baseball truly embrace Marvel-themed games, so having a nearly league-wide partnership will allow us to take creativity and storytelling to the next level," said Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Entertainment's Vice President, Product Development and Marketing - Brand, Franchise & Sports. "And it wouldn't be Marvel if we did not have a few major surprises to unveil along the way!"

