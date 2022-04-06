BRANDT Named Presenting Sponsor of Mighty Mussels Baseball

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels are excited to welcome BRANDT to the organization as the first-ever presenting sponsor.

BRANDT will be visible at Hammond Stadium, helping support the Mussels in 2022 and beyond.

The company has provided trusted advice, innovative solutions and unparalleled service to farms, golf courses and home gardeners around the world for nearly 70 years.

"When partnering with a presenting sponsor, we want to make sure that our mission, goals and trajectories align," Mighty Mussels' new managing partner John Martin said.

"BRANDT is well-known for being a leading company in agriculture, turf management, research development and manufacturing. They position themselves as best in class."

Martin has worked with BRANDT throughout his years in the agricultural industry in Illinois and immediately noticed a potential match after taking over the Mussels.

"When John Martin, one of the premier voices in Illinois Ag, asked us to work with him on marketing with the Mighty Mussels, we didn't hesitate," said Rick Brandt, CEO & President of BRANDT. "The Mighty Mussels provide a vibrant platform to extend our turf and Ag brand into the Southeast, to introduce our Monterey Lawn & Garden brand into Florida, and to support family-first entertainment in Fort Myers. Let's play ball!"

BRANDT's contributions will enhance the Mussels' promotional reach and operating capacity.

"When thinking about a potential partner, BRANDT has a family-first culture and clearly knows how to have fun, as is evidenced by their racing sponsorships," Martin said.

"This aligns perfectly with everything we are trying to accomplish with the Mighty Mussels' brand of entertainment, which we affectionately refer to as affordable, family fun."

BRANDT has built a presence in NASCAR auto racing with driver Justin Allgaier and in Porsche racing with six-time Porsche Carrera Cup Brasil Champion Miguel Paludo.

BRANDT and the Mighty Mussels will be adding some racing flair to the team's Independence Day Celebration games at Hammond Stadium on July 2-3.

