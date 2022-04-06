Tortugas to Open 2022 Season Friday, April 8, with Three-Game Homestand

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the first time in six months, the Daytona Tortugas return to the diamond at Jackie Robinson Ballpark to open up the 2022 season with a three-game series against the St. Lucie Mets, Florida State League affiliate of the New York Mets, on Friday, April 8. Among the highlights of the brief homestand are live music, postgame fireworks, 'The Nine' night, and the first giveaway item of the campaign.

Tickets are going fast for opening weekend at Jackie Robinson Ballpark with sellout crowds expected throughout the series. Fans are advised to call the Tortugas' box office at (386) 257-3172, stop by the team offices at 110 East Orange Ave., or by logging on to www.daytonatortugas.com.

The Tortugas begin their campaign in typical Daytona Beach style with Opening Night 2022 on Friday, April 8. As part of the fun and excitement at the ballpark, there will be special games and activities provided by BMore Corny. Festivities begin as soon as the gates open at 6 p.m. too, with Live Music from Tropical Drifter along the third-base riverwalk. Following the game's final out, fans are encouraged to stick around as the organization celebrates the launch of a new year with a breathtaking Postgame Fireworks display. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Opening weekend celebrations continue on Saturday, April 9, with the inaugural 'The Nine' Night. The Tortugas will pay homage as part of Minor League Baseball's focused outreach platform specifically designed to honor and celebrate the historic impact numerous Black baseball pioneers made on the sport. Special guests will be on hand as the franchise pays tribute to the Daytona Black Cats, Red Wings, and other Negro League organizations in the city. As part of the celebration, fans are advised to arrive at the park early, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition Daytona 'The Nine' cap giveaway. It will also be Cheer and Dance Night at the ballpark with special discounts for local athletes, coaches, and their families, as well as a pre-game performance by the Legacy Dance Studio. Saturday will also feature City of Daytona Beach Night including special discounted tickets for Daytona Beach residents. In honor of the night, the Slapped Kitchen will have their food truck parked in The Pavilion area along the first-base side for fans to enjoy throughout the weekend series. The second contest of the series is set to begin at 7:05 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m.

The abbreviated season-opening homestand comes to a close on Sunday, April 10, with Shelldon's Family Fun Night. Members of the brand-new kids and family plan receive tickets to every Sunday home game in addition to a Tortugas' hat, a meal voucher - good for a free hot dog, popcorn, and small fountain drink - at the gates, and exclusive access to special events like postgame Kids Run The Bases presented by Neighbor's Ice Cream Parlor. Gates open for the series finale at 4:30 p.m. and the first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m.

