2022 Palm Beach Cardinals Roster Revealed

JUPITER, Fla. - The Palm Beach Cardinals have unveiled their roster ahead of this weekend's season-opening series. The Single-A, Florida State League club, and proud St. Louis Cardinals affiliate welcome 32 roster members to start the 2022 season.

"We are really excited to be back with a full summer of entertainment at 100% seating capacity. Looking forward to delivering smiles from start to finish," says Palm Beach General Manager Andrew Seymour.

The Roster Breaks Down Among the Following by Position:

Pitchers: Trent Baker, Nelfri Contreras, Alex Cornwell, Angel Cuenca, Gianluca Dalatri, Roy Garcia, Chris Gerard, Andre Granillo, Carlos Guarate, Hayes Heinecke, Ludwin Jimenez, Edgar Manzo, Andrew Marrero, Zane Mills, Jose Moreno, Inohan Paniagua, Gustavo Rodriguez.

Catchers: Roblin Heredia, Luis Rodriguez, Wade Stauss.

Infielders: Ramon Mendoza, Sander Mora, Jeremy Rivas, Franklin Soto, Brady Whalen, Osvaldo Tovalin.

Outfielders: Elijah Cabell, Adanson Cruz, Ryan Holgate, Tyler Reichenborn, Patrick Romeri, Hansel Otamendi.

Top Returnees

According to MLB Pipeline, Holgate is listed as St. Louis' No. 19 prospect, making him the highest-rated prospect on the 2022 Palm Beach roster. The Davis, Cal., native was picked No. 70 overall in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, the University of Arizona product drove in 14 runs and hit three home runs in 30 games a season ago.

Romeri--an IMG Academy product-- hit seven home runs and had 30 RBI in 2021, both highs among returning players., Whalen (.275) and Tovalin (.269) lead the returners in batting average.

Among returning pitchers from a season ago, Granillo leads in ERA (1.50) and WHIP (1.056). Last year's 14th Round selection from the University of California-Riverside pitched 18 innings across 12 games.

The Skipper and His Staff

Palm Beach will be led by first-year Manager Gary Kendall, who comes to the Cardinals after three years with the Triple-A Norfolk Tides and 18 total seasons in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Kedeem Octave joins the coaching staff as the club's Hitting Coach while Giovanni Carrara will oversee the team's arms as Pitching Coach. Campbell Quirk will serve as the Strength and Conditioning Coach and Jeff Case will be the Athletic Trainer.

Palm Beach will open the season as the away team at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium against the Jupiter Hammerheads. First pitches for Friday, Saturday and Sunday are slated for 6:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively. The Cardinals' home-opening, six-game series is set to commence against the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday, April 12, with the first home game open to the public coming on April 13.

Tickets and more information can be found at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com and PalmBeachCardinals.com.

