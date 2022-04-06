Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Break Camp Roster
April 6, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release
DUNEDIN, FL- Along with the Toronto Blue Jays, the 2022 Dunedin Blue Jays roster has been set. The roster includes 16 pitchers highlighted by prospects LHP Ricky Tiedemann and RHP Dahian Santos. Fourteen position players also make the roster with INF Estiven Machado, INF Rikelbin De Castro, and OF Dasan Brown joining as top 30 prospects.
A total of 17 Blue Jays on the roster return to Dunedin after playing at least one game in 2021 with the team.
PITCHERS POSITION PLAYERS
Alvarado, Wilgenis Brazoban, Amell
Bernal, Jonatan Brown, Dasan
Boyer, Ryan De Castro, Rikelbin
Cooke, Connor Del Rosario, Angel
Dominguez, Michael Ferrer, Jose
Kelly, Justin Hernandez, Jommer
Larkin, Conor Machado, Estiven
Martinez, Soenni Martinez, Gabriel
Ohashi, Rafael Mesia, Victor
Rojas, Kendry Nunez, Rainer
Santos, Dahian Palmegiani, Damiano
Scott, Braden Rivas, Jose
Svanson, Matt Salinas, Roque
Tiedemann, Ricky Sotolongo, Adriel
Urbaez, Geison
Valdez, Julian
• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...
Florida State League Stories from April 6, 2022
- Mighty Mussels Opening Homestand: Carole Baskin, Fireworks and Guaranteed Wins - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels
- Tortugas to Open 2022 Season Friday, April 8, with Three-Game Homestand - Daytona Tortugas
- Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Break Camp Roster - Dunedin Blue Jays
- 2022 Palm Beach Cardinals Roster Revealed - Palm Beach Cardinals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dunedin Blue Jays Stories
- Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Break Camp Roster
- Dunedin Blue Jays Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule
- Dunedin Blue Jays Announced 2022 Coaching Staff
- Five Dunedin Blue Jays Named to Low-A Southeast League Postseason All-Star Team
- Addison Barger Named Low-A Southeast League Player of the Week