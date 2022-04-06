Dunedin Blue Jays Announce Break Camp Roster

April 6, 2022 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release







DUNEDIN, FL- Along with the Toronto Blue Jays, the 2022 Dunedin Blue Jays roster has been set. The roster includes 16 pitchers highlighted by prospects LHP Ricky Tiedemann and RHP Dahian Santos. Fourteen position players also make the roster with INF Estiven Machado, INF Rikelbin De Castro, and OF Dasan Brown joining as top 30 prospects.

A total of 17 Blue Jays on the roster return to Dunedin after playing at least one game in 2021 with the team.

PITCHERS POSITION PLAYERS

Alvarado, Wilgenis Brazoban, Amell

Bernal, Jonatan Brown, Dasan

Boyer, Ryan De Castro, Rikelbin

Cooke, Connor Del Rosario, Angel

Dominguez, Michael Ferrer, Jose

Kelly, Justin Hernandez, Jommer

Larkin, Conor Machado, Estiven

Martinez, Soenni Martinez, Gabriel

Ohashi, Rafael Mesia, Victor

Rojas, Kendry Nunez, Rainer

Santos, Dahian Palmegiani, Damiano

Scott, Braden Rivas, Jose

Svanson, Matt Salinas, Roque

Tiedemann, Ricky Sotolongo, Adriel

Urbaez, Geison

Valdez, Julian

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.