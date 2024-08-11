Mets End Skid vs. Marauders, Win Sunday Finale 6-3

August 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets avoided a sweep by defeating the Bradenton Marauders 6-3 in the finale of a six-game series at Clover Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Mets snapped a 14-game losing streak the Marauders dating back to 2023. The Marauders went 11-1 in the season series.

The Mets used the power of the long ball to get their offense churning. Ronald Hernandez crushed a three-run homer with two outs in the second inning off Bradenton starter Carlos Castillo to give the Mets a 4-0 lead. It was Hernandez's fifth homer of the season.

Colin Houck blasted his fifth home run of the season, a solo shot, in the third inning to make it 5-0 Mets. Houck has homered in consecutive series.

Mets pitchers Austin Troesser (2.0 innings) and Franklin Gomez (2.0 innings) did not give up a hit or a run over the first four innings. Wellington Aracena retired the first two batters of the fifth inning but Enmanuel Terrero singled with two outs for the first Marauders hit. That was followed by another hit by Solomon Maguire, a wild pitch to score a run and a two-run homer hit by Jhonny Severino to make it a 5-3 game.

Vincent Perozo got a run back for the Mets with a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fifth to increase the lead to 6-3.

Layonel Ovalles replaced Aracena with two outs in the sixth inning and pitched 2.1 perfect innings with three strikeouts. He was credited with the win.

Gregori Louis pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save of the season. Louis has allowed just two earned runs in his last 15 relief appearances which spans 31.2 innings.

Carlos Oviedo went 3 for 4 with a double, two singles and a run for the Mets. Diego Mosquera singled in the eighth inning to extend his on-base streak to 10 games.

Yonatan Henriquez reached base three times on a hit and two walks from the leadoff spot. He scored twice.

The Mets (35-71, 13-27) are off on Monday. They return to the diamond on Tuesday when they start a six-game road trip against the Daytona Tortugas. First pitch from Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Tuesday is 6:35 p.m.

