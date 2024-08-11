Barbosa, Jones shine in Sunday's victory, 4-1

August 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Tarpons (19-20) avoided a sweep with a Sunday afternoon win against the Daytona Tortugas (22-17) at GMS Field, 4-1. RHP Gabriel Barbosa (5.0IP, 3H, 1R/0ER, 2BB, 3K) pitched five strong innings before inclement weather caused a one-hour and twenty-six-minute delay. CF Brendan Jones (1-for-3, 1 double, 1BB, 2RBI) had a big day at the plate, reaching base twice while driving in two runs with the go-ahead two-run double in the second inning.

Barbosa (W, 5-8) worked through five innings before lightning in the area cut his outing short. The right-hander primarily relied on his curveball, which he used for 45% of his total pitch usage. The pitch had an oSwing% (outside of zone swing percentage) of 48%. Overall, Barbosa did not allow much hard contact, holding the Tortugas to an average exit velocity of 79.9 MPH.

Daytona jumped to an early lead in the first. Yerlin Confidan singled to right field on the first pitch of the game. He stole second base and then went to steal third. Barbosa used an inside move to catch Confidan stealing; however, he made a wild throw to third, which bounced out of play, allowing Confidan to score.

RF Coby Morales and 1B Parks Harber both worked one-out walks in the second. After a double steal, C Josue Gonzalez drew another free pass to load the bases. Jones gave Tampa the lead, sending a 101.3 MPH double into the right-center field gap.

With Gonzalez on third after the double, SS Roderick Arias brought in Tampa's third run of the frame with a productive RBI groundout to second base.

In the fifth inning, DH Willy Montero singled to left-center to start the frame. LF Marshall Toole inside-outed an inside fastball for a double just inside the left field line for a double. 3B Hans Montero grew the Tarpons' lead to four with a SAC-fly to right field.

Tampa's bullpen was lights-out, in relief of Barbosa after the delay. RHP Yoljedriz Diaz, LHP Rafelin Nivar, and RHP Luis Arejula (S, 1) struck out five batters on the way to securing the victory for the Tarpons.

The Tarpons will hit the road to take on the first-half champion Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. with RHP Bryce Warrecker projected to make the start.

