Severino Clubs First HR as Bradenton Falls in Series-Finale

August 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - The St. Lucie Mets avoided the second sweep of the season at the hands of the Bradenton Marauders, as Bradenton drops the series-finale 6-3 at Clover Park on Sunday afternoon. Bradenton still wins the series, having won five of the first six games.

For the first time this week, the Mets scored first, scoring five runs in the first three innings. Carlos Castillo (0-1) walked the leadoff man Yonatan Henriquez and allowed a single to Ronald Hernandez to place two runners on base in the first. After a throwing error on a pickoff attempt moved both runners to second and third, Boston Baro singled in Henriquez to push the Mets ahead 1-0. Castillo struck out the next three batters to limit the damage.

In the second, Carlos Oviedo doubled and then scored on an Henriquez single to double the Mets lead to 2-0. The next batter, Ronald Hernandez, clubbed a two-run home run to right field to make it 4-0 Mets.

Colin Houck added a solo-home run in the third before the Marauders added their only runs of the day in the fifth. Bradenton was being no-hit through 4.2 innings until Enmanuel Terrero singled to right field. Solomon Maguire singled Terrero to third before he scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 5-1. Later in the at-bat, Jhonny Severino mashed a two-run home run, his first as a Marauder to make it a 5-3 ballgame.

The Mets answered in the bottom half of the frame, plating a run on a Vincent Perozo single to complete the game's scoring. Layonel Ovalles (1-1) hurled three-scoreless innings before Gregori Louis (SV,2) allowed a one-out single in the ninth to Shalin Polanco before he retired the next two batters to end the game. The Marauders finish their 12-game road trip with a 6-6 record.

Out of the bullpen for Bradenton, Danny Carrion tossed two scoreless frames to extend his scoreless-innings streak to seven.

After an off-day on Monday, the Marauders return home to LECOM Park to start a six-game series against the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday night. First pitch for Tuesday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network.

