Rain-Shortened Game Ends in Defeat

August 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

LAKELAND, FL - Diego González went 2-2 with a two-out RBI but the Clearwater Threshers (54-52, 11-29) fell 3-1 in a rain-shortened six-inning loss to the Lakeland Flying Tigers (66-39, 24-16) on Sunday afternoon at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers return home to begin a twelve-game homestand, starting with a six-game series against the Tarpons on Tuesday.

Kehden Hettiger led off a scoreless fourth inning with a single to right off Lakeland starter Rayner Castillo. He was out on a fielder's choice off the bat of Ricardo Rosario for the second out of the inning. After Rosario stole second, González bounced a 2-0 pitch up the middle, plating Rosario from second to give the Threshers a 1-0 lead.

Lakeland tied it with a two-out RBI in the fifth to square the game at one. They added two more runs to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth before the rain came ahead of the seventh inning with the Flying Tigers in front 3-1. After a short delay, the game was called after six innings, resulting in a 3-1 Threshers loss.

Pedro Reyes allowed one run on three hits with one walk and five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of a no-decision. Jose Peña (4-3) took the loss, allowing two runs on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts in 1.0 inning.

González recorded his sixth multi-hit game as a Thresher...It was the first time as a Thresher that he finished the game perfect at the plate...Guillermo Rosario reached base safely in all four games he played against Lakeland...Hettiger and González have reached base in each of the past three games...There has been at least one rain delay in each of the last three series for Clearwater...The Threshers begin a six-game home series against the Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday, August 13...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

