Jupiter Drops Series Finale to Ft. Myers 5-4 in 10 Innings

August 11, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

JUPITER, FL - The Jupiter Hammerheads (56-50, 20-20) dropped the series finale to the Ft. Myers Mighty Mussels (56-47, 25-13) by a final score of 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. Jupiter goes 1-5 in the series and Ft. Myers takes the regular season series by going 7-5 in 12 meetings.

For only the second time in the series, the Hammerheads scored the first run of the game. In the bottom of the second inning, Jacob Jenkins-Cowart reached on a fielding error by Jay Thomason, the Ft. Myers' second baseman. After Jenkins-Cowart stole second and third base, Fenwick Trimble hit an RBI single to give Jupiter the early 1-0 lead.

During the bottom of the fourth inning, the game went into a delay due to lightning in the area as sun showers started appearing at the ballpark but play resumed.

Jupiter starting pitcher Walin Castillo tossed four shutout innings with only two hits allowed and tallied four strikeouts in his first start in two weeks. The delay kept him from going further to try and earn a decision.

The Mighty Mussels emerged from the delay ready on offense. In the top of the fifth inning, Juan Reynoso came in relief to pitcher for Jupiter. After two quick outs, Derek Bender and Byron Chourio reached base and were driven in by Kaelen Culpepper on an RBI single and an error. Jose Fernandez inherited the bases loaded and walked in a run as Ft. Myers took a 3-1 lead.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Ft. Myers added another run in the top of the seventh inning as Jaime Ferrer hit an RBI groundout to score Kyle DeBarge from third base as the Mighty Mussels extended their lead to 4-1.

The Hammerheads provided a key response in the bottom of the eighth inning. Jupiter got the bases loaded with two outs and Tomas Cleto committed a balk to cut the deficit to two runs. Trimble followed that by hitting his second RBI single of the game to make it 4-3. Then, JT Mabry hit a ground ball which Ft. Myers shortstop Kyle DeBarge committed a fielding error which allowed the Hammerheads to tie the ballgame at 4-4.

Extra innings were needed to decide the series finale. For Jupiter, Jack Sellinger (L, 1-4) stayed on the mound for the top of the tenth inning after two scoreless innings. With the placed-runner on base, Jay Thomason drove in Jaime Ferrer on an RBI single to give the Mighty Mussels a 5-4 lead.

The Hammerheads were able to get runners at the corners in the bottom of the 10th inning but could not get a run home and Jupiter would drop the series finale with a 5-4 final score on Sunday afternoon.

The Hammerheads stay at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for another two weeks. Jupiter will be the visiting team as they face the Palm Beach Cardinals for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, August 13th with first pitch scheduled for 5:00 p.m. The Hammerheads trail 10-5 in the "Dual of the Dean" season series. After Palm Beach, Jupiter will host the Daytona Tortugas for six games beginning on Tuesday, August 20th.

