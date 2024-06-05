Mets Edge Tortugas 2-1 for 5th Straight Victory

June 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets won their season-high fifth straight game by clipping the Daytona Tortugas 2-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

Boston Baro broke a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the sixth inning. Jesus Baez followed with another RBI hit for a 2-0 advantage.

Daytona scored its lone run in the seventh inning on a throwing error but reliever Alan Perdomo was able to escape the inning by stranding the tying run on second.

Perdomo got a ground out to leave the tying run on third base in the eighth inning.

Juan Araud pitched around a leadoff single in the ninth inning to earn his first save.

Mets starter Joel Diaz pitched 4.0 no-hit innings in his third start since coming back from Tommy John surgery. Diaz retired the side in order in the first inning. After walking the leadoff man in the second inning, Diaz retired nine in a row to end his outing. Diaz struck out five.

Miguel Afonseca pitched 2.0 scoreless innings after Diaz to pick up his first win of the season. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Colin Houck went 1 for 4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

Willy Fanas hit a one-out triple in the sixth inning to start the Mets winning rally.

Yohairo Cuevas walked three times and scored a run from the ninth spot in the order.

Jose Montero took the loss for Daytona. He allowed two runs over 4.0 innings. Daytona starter Gabriel Aguilera shut out the Mets over his 4.0 innings.

Daytona leadoff hitter Sammy Stafura went 2 for 4. Stafura has four of Daytona's seven total hits in the series.

The Mets pitching staff has held opponents to nine runs during the five-game winning streak.

The Mets (19-34) and Tortugas (23-30) play the third game of their series at Clover Park on Thursday. First pitch is 6:10 p.m. Fans can enjoy the following items for $2 each: hot dogs; Bud, Bud Light and Busch Light 16 oz. aluminum bottles; Bud Light and Michelob Ultra drafts; 24 oz. fountain sodas; popcorn.

