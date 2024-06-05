Homers Help Threshers to Victory

June 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







BRADENTON, FL - Keaton Anthony hit his first home run of the year and drove in two runs in the eighth and ninth as the Clearwater Threshers (35-18) took down the Bradenton Marauders (22-31) 7-2 on Wednesday night at LECOM Park. The Threshers look to keep the winning momentum going when they return to Bradenton on Thursday.

Devin Saltiban was the first Thresher to reach, getting on base on a two-out single off Bradenton starter Antwone Kelly. He moved to third on an error after Dakota Kotowski singled, and both scored on a base hit from Luis Caicuto to take a 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

The score remained 2-0 until the sixth when Saltiban sent the first pitch of the frame into the left field bullpen for a solo home run that made it 3-0. Bradenton got two runs back in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Threshers lead to one. Anthony hit his first home run of the season in the eighth to bring the Threshers lead back up to two runs at 4-2.

Bryson Ware drew a one-out walk on four pitches from Marauders reliever Luigi Hernandez in the ninth inning. Aidan Miller sent him home with a double down the left-field line to make it 5-2 Clearwater. Two pitches later, Saltiban earned his second RBI on a single up the middle to inflate the Threshers lead to four runs.

A pair of two-out walks were given to Caicuto and Jordan Viars to load the bases, and Anthony drove in Saltiban on a bases-loaded walk to bring the Threshers lead up to five. The Marauders were sent down in order in the ninth, and the Threshers sealed a 7-2 victory.

Micah Ottenbreit allowed two runs on two hits in 5.2 innings of work with one walk and five strikeouts. Jaydenn Estanista tossed 2.1 scoreless innings with one hit and two walks allowed along with three strikeouts. Drew Garrett struck out two in 1.0 scoreless and hitless frame.

Three of Saltiban's six home runs have come against the Marauders this season...Two of his three home runs against Bradenton were hit in the sixth inning...Anthony's eighth-inning blast was his first as a Thresher...Ottenbreit has thrown 5.0 no-hit innings in each of his two wins this season...Both wins have come on the road...Garrett has not allowed a run in each of his last four outings...The Threshers continue a six-game road series against the Bradenton Marauders on Thursday, June sixth...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM at LECOM Park...You can purchase tickets for the Threshers season at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

