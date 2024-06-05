Fort Myers Flexes Its Muscles in Victory over Tampa, 9-3

June 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels (26-27) struck early and often Wednesday afternoon against Tampa, putting up six runs in the first two innings en route to a victory over the Tarpons (19-34) at GMS Field. Tampa was unable to match the firepower of Fort Myers' offense, going just 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

RHP Josh Grosz (5.0IP, 8H, 6R/4ER, 2BB, 4K) found himself in trouble in the first two innings, giving up six runs before settling in and pitching three scoreless frames to finish his day. In his final three innings of work, Grosz settled in and found his groove, only allowing two baserunners.

Fort Myers wasted no time getting their offense started. Byron Chourio reached on an error to start the game, and then back-to-back singles from Walker Jenkins and Jair Camargo gave the Mighty Mussels the lead. Brandon Winokur stepped up to the plate and lined Fort Myers' third single in a row to bring home Camargo. CF Jackson Castillo misplayed the ball in center, allowing Jenkins to score for the third run of the inning.

The Mighty Mussels put up another three-spot in the top of the second. Isaac Pena drew a free pass to open the inning and then stole second base. Yohander Martinez singled to right center field, bringing home Pena to extend the lead to four. Following the single, Chourio walked. The frame continued when Jenkins swatted a two-run double into the left-center field gap.

The Tarpons put up a run in the fifth. With 3B Hans Montero on second base after a steal, RF Coby Morales lined a single to right field, bringing Montero home.

SS George Lombard Jr. reached on a fielding error to begin the sixth. A passed ball moved Lombard Jr. to second, and then 1B Dylan Jasso worked a walk. A wild pitch advanced both runners ninety feet before LF Christopher Familia cut the deficit to three with an RBI single to right field. Gregory Duran bobbled the ball in right field, allowing Jasso to score on the error.

Gregory Duran added to Fort Myers' lead in the seventh with a solo home run, leaving the bat at 104.3 MPH to give the Mighty Mussels a 7-3 lead.

The Mighty Mussels loaded the bases in the ninth for Rixon Wingrove. He sent a single back up the middle, bringing in two runs to extend Fort Myers' lead to six.

The Tarpons will host the Mighty Mussels for game three of the six-game set tomorrow, with RHP Ryan Harvey scheduled on the bump. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m., with all the tacos you can eat available for Taco 'Bout Thursday at GMS Field.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.