Jenkins, Camargo Lead Mussels to Seventh Straight Win

June 5, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

TAMPA, Fla. - Walker Jenkins and Jair Camargo powered a pair of early Mussels' rallies to propel Fort Myers to their seventh straight win, a 9-3 victory over the Tampa Tarpons at Steinbrenner Field Wednesday.

Jenkins finished 2-for-4 with a walk, double and two RBI in his third game of the season. Camargo, who is on a rehab assignment, went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored.

The Mighty Mussels (26-27) wasted no time jumping on Tampa starter Josh Grosz (1-4). After Byron Chourio reached on an error, Jenkins singled to center. Camargo followed with a grounder up the middle to make it 1-0. Brandon Winokur then pounded a hit into center to extend the lead to 2-0. Tampa (19-34) center fielder Jackson Castillo kicked the ball to allow Camargo to score from first and cap the inning at 3-0.

Still up by that margin in the second, Isaac Pena walked and then stole second. Yohander Martinez followed with a line drive single to right center to make it 4-0. After Chourio walked, Jenkins drilled a double to the wall in left center to extend the Mussels' lead to 6-0.

Fort Myers' starter Ty Langenberg (3-3) cruised from there, allowing one run on four hits over five solid innings, fanning four while walking two. The Iowa native has pitched to a 1.65 ERA over his last five starts.

After Tampa plated two runs in the sixth to cut it to 6-3, Gregory Duran demolished a solo homer to right center to extend the lead to 7-3. Duran's homer left the bat at 104.3 mph.

Fort Myers added two more runs in the eighth on a bases loaded single from Rixon Wingrove. Ricky Castro twirled three scoreless innings to notch the save, striking out four while surrendering just two hits.

The Mussels will go for their seventh straight win at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. RHP Tanner Hall (0-0, 2.45) is scheduled to start for Fort Myers, opposite RHP Ryan Harvey (2-3, 6.75) of Tampa. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

