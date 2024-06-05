Kelly Fans Seven as Bradenton Falls 7-2

BRADENTON, FL - The Bradenton Marauders offense mustered only three hits on Wednesday night at LECOM Park as the they were downed by the Clearwater Threshers 7-2.

The Threshers jumped ahead early and never looked back in the top of the first inning. Antwone Kelly (1-4) retired the first two batters before a pair of singles from Devin Saltiban and Dakota Kotowkski. After a fielding error on the latter single placed runners at second and third, Luis Caicuto singled both runners' home to give the Threshers a 2-0 advantage. Kelly went on to retire the next seven batters after the Caicuto single.

Bradenton threatened in the bottom of the first against Micah Ottenbreit (2-3) after he hit Keiner Delgado and walked Enmanuel Terrado to start the frame. Ottenbreit went on to retire the next 15 batters after that.

After the Threshers added a tally in the sixth on a solo-home run from Devin Saltiban, Bradenton responded in the bottom of the inning. Wesley Zapata and Delgado broke up the no-hitter with a pair of singles to start the inning. After both runners stole second and third, Zapata scored on an RBI groundout from Shalin Polanco to cut the deficit to 3-1. Delgado scored later in the frame on an Ottenbreit wild pitch to trim it once more to 3-2.

The scoreline stay the same until Keaton Anthony sliced a home run down the right field line in the eighth to extend the Threshers lead to 4-2. The home run snapped the Marauders' bullpen scoreless streak which began in Fort Myers on Sunday and spanned 10.2 innings.

Threshers padded their lead with a three-run ninth with the inning highlighted by an Aidan Miller RBI double. Drew Garrett struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to hand the Marauders a 7-2 defeat.

Kelly tied his career-high with seven strikeouts across a career-high 5.2 innings.

The Marauders and Threshers continue their six-game series on Thursday night at LECOM Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. on the Marauders Broadcast Network. Bradenton sends RHP Carlson Reed (3-2, 2.50) to the hill opposite of RHP Luke Russo (2-0, 4.42) for Clearwater.

