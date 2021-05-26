Mets Earn 4-3 Walk-Off Win vs. Tortugas

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The St. Lucie Mets earned their first walk-off victory of the season on Wednesday afternoon when they rallied in the bottom of the ninth to clip the Daytona Tortugas 4-3.

The Tortugas entered the ninth trailing 2-1 but got back-to-back home runs from Gus Steiger and Rece Hinds to go in front 3-2.

The Mets stayed patient in their half of the ninth, drawing four walks from relievers Vin Timpanelli and Brett Lockwood. Jaylen Palmer started the rally with a leadoff single. Jose Peroza followed with a walk. After a bunt by Brandon McIlwain resulted in a forced out at third base, Matt O'Neill walked to load the bases.

Lockwood replaced Timpanelli on the mound and walked Jimmy Titus to force in the tying run. Lockwood briefly recovered to strike out Adon for the second out, but then missed badly on a 3-2 pitch to Shervyen Newton to force home McIlwain for the winning run.

The Mets got a brilliant performance from Justin Lasko on the mound one night after the Mets bullpen had to log eight innings. Lasko pitched 8.0 innings and allowed just one run on a home run from Wendell Marrero.

Lasko did not walk a batter and struck out eight. He only threw 90 pitches.

Santos rebounded from allowing the two home runs to start the top of the ninth by striking out the next three batters. Lasko and Santos did not walk a batter a game after the Mets walked a franchise record 15.

Marrero's homer in the third inning spotted the Tortugas a 1-0 lead. Warren Saunders hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth inning off of Daytona starter Evan Kravetz to tie the game 1-1. Adon gave the Mets a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning with a two-out RBI hit.

Saunders went 2 for 4. He has five hits over the last two games.

The Mets (14-6) and Tortugas (10-10) play the third games of their series on Thursday. It's Dollar Night at Clover Park with $1 Bud and Bud Light (8 oz. cans), $1 hot dogs, $1 soda and $1 popcorn. First pitch is 6:10 p.m.

