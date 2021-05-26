Back-To-Back Blasts Not Enough for Daytona in 4-3 Defeat

May 26, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Daytona Tortugas News Release







PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Trailing by a run headed to the ninth inning, Daytona utilized the long ball to first tie the contest and then take the lead. However, the comeback was short-lived as a pair of bases-loaded walks in the bottom of the frame allowed the St. Lucie Mets to knock off the Tortugas, 4-3, on Wednesday afternoon at Clover Park.

Down 3-2, SS Gus Steiger (1-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 SO) led off the top of the final inning against St. Lucie (14-6) closer RHP Reyson Santos (1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 SO). On a 3-1 pitch, the 22-year-old lifted a fly ball that sailed out beyond the left-center field fence for a solo home run. The first of his professional career tied the game at three.

On the very next pitch, 3B Rece Hinds (1-4, R, HR, RBI, SO) teed off. The 2019 second-round selection lofted a delivery 419 feet beyond the wall in left - his fourth home run of the season - to give Daytona (10-10) the lead back, 4-3.

The jubilation was fleeting, as the Mets loaded the bases with one out in the ninth on a single and a pair of walks. Following a pitching change, SS Jimmy Titus (0-2, RBI, 2 BB) drew a free pass on a 3-2 pitch to chase home the game's tying tally. Despite a strikeout of CF Ranfy Adon (1-4, R, RBI, BB, 2 SO), SS Shervyen Newton (0-4, RBI, BB, 2 SO) took inside on another full-count offering to bring in the winning run.

LF Wendell Marrero (2-3, R, HR, RBI) provided the early offense for the Tortugas, launching a solo blast to dead center in the third. The Dorado, P.R. native's first long ball of the campaign put Daytona up, 1-0.

St. Lucie tied it at one in the fourth on a run-scoring single by 1B Warren Saunders (2-4, RBI). An inning later, the Mets grabbed a 2-1 advantage as 3B José Peroza (0-1, 2 R, 2 BB) walked and came across on a base-hit from Adon.

Neither starter received a decision Wednesday. LHP Evan Kravetz (4.2 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO) yielded just one hit but had his 15.0-inning scoreless streak snapped in the fourth for Daytona. His counterpart - St. Lucie's RHP Justin Lasko (8.0 IP, 5 H, R, ER, 8 SO) - accumulated career-bests in innings and strikeouts.

Santos tallied his first win of the season for the Mets, despite being saddled with his second blown save. RHP Vin Timpanelli (1.1 IP, H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO) tossed a perfect eighth before he took his first loss in the ninth.

Daytona will look to regain the series lead on Thursday evening, as RHP Jason Parker (0-0, 3.00) is expected to toe the slab in game three. The Mets are projected to counter with RHP Joander Suárez (0-1, 5.94)

After the road trip, the 'Tugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark for a six-game series against the Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday, June 1. It will be Opening Night 2.0, as the Tortugas roll out the green carpet to celebrate Jackie Robinson Ballpark's return to full capacity. It is also a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions will also be a part of the festivities.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and single-game tickets are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from May 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.