Jupiter Walks-Off Clearwater in Extra Innings

The Jupiter Hammerheads walk-off the Clearwater Threshers and win 5-4 in extra innings on Wednesday afternoon. In the bottom of the 11th inning, Troy Johnston comes through and drives in the winning run to give Jupiter their third straight win.

It was a 0-0 game going into the bottom of the fourth until Dalvy Rosario hit a two-run double that put the Hammerheads on the board. Jupiter would add another run in the fifth when Osiris Johnson drove in Federico Polanco.

However, Clearwater would not go away quietly. The Threshers scored two runs in the sixth to make it a one-run game.

After the two teams traded runs in the seventh, Clearwater would eventually tie up the game at 4 in the eighth inning after a sacrifice fly to right field.

After a quiet ninth and tenth inning, Jupiter dealt the final blow in the 11th frame. JD Orr was the runner placed on second base, and within two pitches he was crossing home plate. Johnston drove in the game winner and bumped up his average to .328 on the season.

On the mound, Marlins No. 9 overall prospect (MLB Pipeline), Dax Fulton made the start. The lefty struck out a career high nine batters in his six innings of work. Righthander Yeremin Lara picked up his third win of the season after four strong innings of work.

The win gives Jupiter a 2-0 advantage in the six-game series against Clearwater and their third win in a row. The two teams will be back in action Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Tickets are still available at RogerDeanChevroletStadium.com. Tomorrow's will also be Silver Slugger night and Thirsty Thursday at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium, so don't miss out on any of the fun!

