Jupiter Wins the First Game against Clearwater

The Jupiter Hammerheads kick-off the homestand with a 5-2 win over the Clearwater Threshers on Tuesday night. After a series split in Daytona last week, Jupiter starts off this series with a win over their shark counterparts.

Jupiter's offense was cooking on Tuesday night, The Hammerheads finished the game with 11 total hits, their second most in a game this season. JD Orr was busy at the plate going 3-4 with two RBIs on the night. Nasim Nunez, Victor Mesa Jr., and Troy Johnston all finished the game with two hits apiece as well.

It was a 1-1 game going into the bottom of the fifth when Federico Polanco broke the tie on a sharp single that scored Orr and Nunez. Mesa Jr. hit a triple into deep right field on the next pitch, and the Hammerheads quickly had a 4-1 lead.

The Threshers would strike one more time on a solo homer from D.J. Stewart in the eighth inning. However, Jupiter responded and scored a run in their half of the inning on an RBI single from Orr.

On the mound, Marlins No. 25 overall prospect (MLB Pipeline) Eury Perez toed the rubber for his fourth start of the season. The 6-foot-8 righty left the game after two innings, but he did not allow a hit and struck out two batters.

Out of the bullpen, Edison Suriel and Jesus E. Sanchez combined for six innings of relief. Sanchez picked up his first win of the season after allowing only one run in four innings pitched. The righty also struck out six Threshers on Tuesday.

Justin Sterner came in for the ninth inning and earned his third save of the season. The 24-year-old continues his strong campaign, as he worked a perfect inning and tallied one strikeout. The BYU alum now has a 1.00 ERA on the season.

The Hammerheads and Threshers will play game two on Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 12:00pm.

