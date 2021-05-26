Tortugas to Open to Full Capacity on Tuesday, June 1

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - In accordance with Major League Baseball and the Volusia County Health Department, the Daytona Tortugas are thrilled to announce that Jackie Robinson Ballpark will return to full capacity starting with their homestand on June 1 against the Clearwater Threshers, Low-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will no longer be required to wear a mask at the stadium. The CDC still recommends that those who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 continue to wear their masks in public.

Many COVID safety measures will remain in place at Jackie Robinson Ballpark including plexiglass at customer service areas, social distancing in concession and Shell Shack lines, and hand sanitizing station located in high-volume areas.

Tickets to all remaining 48 home games are now available for purchase either online at www.daytonatortugas.com, calling the team box office at 386-257-3172, or stopping by the Tortugas' offices located at 110 East Orange Avenue.

The Tortugas will roll out the green carpet, once again, for Opening Night 2.0 on Tuesday, June 1, against the Threshers, featuring various activities, games, and highlights throughout the night. It will be a Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Radiology Associates Imaging, as Daytona players and coaches will don special pink-tinted uniforms to mark the occasion. It will also be a Silver Sluggers Night - the best club in baseball for fans 60-and-over - presented by Conviva Cares Solutions.

Season tickets, multi-game plans, group packages, and more are currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

