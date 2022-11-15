MetroWest YMCA Honors Larry and Stacey Lucchino with Inaugural "Dream Big Award"

On Wednesday, November 9, the MetroWest YMCA presented Larry Lucchino, chairman and principal owner of the Worcester Red Sox, and wife Stacey Lucchino with the inaugural "Dream Big Award" at their gala & auction at the Verve Hotel in Natick.

Nearly 200 people, including a handful of WooSox front office members, were on hand to support Larry, Stacey, and the YMCA's worthy mission of empowering youth throughout the MetroWest region.

The MetroWest YMCA serves the towns of Ashland, Framingham, Holliston, Hopkinton, Natick, Sherborn, Sudbury, and Wayland-all of which are towns that the WooSox seek to be more active in, Larry stated when accepting his award.

"Stacey and I are humbled to receive the inaugural 'Dream Big Award' from the MetroWest YMCA," he said. "It's our pleasure to be supporting this worthy cause, and the WooSox look forward to building an enhanced connection with communities throughout the MetroWest region as we prepare for 2023 and beyond."

In addition to the WooSox Foundation's Platinum sponsorship, the WooSox donated two suites for games in 2023, which each raised more than $3,000 during the live auction. WooSox President Dr. Charles Steinberg generously donated his personal suite as one of them, which he made available as a surprise to a lucky bidder.

"I'm proud to have the MetroWest YMCA be an official member of WooSox Nation and look forward to exploring new ways that the WooSox and the Y can work together," said MetroWest YMCA President Rick MacPherson. "Having three World Series trophies and Smiley Ball in attendance also provided some added fun and made the evening that much more special."

The WooSox plan to recognize the MetroWest YMCA at a game in 2023 to be announced later this offseason. Fans can visit www.woosox.com for all marketing and promotional updates.

