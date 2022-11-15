Exciting Ice Hockey Action Coming to Truist Field this Week

FIRST-EVER ICE HOCKEY GAME SET FOR THIS FRIDAY AT TRUIST FIELD

This week, Truist Field will host three exciting ice hockey games on the ballpark's newly-installed, regulation-sized ice rink in the outfield. The Charlotte Rush, a Tier III Junior Hockey Program in the USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League), will play the first-ever hockey game in the ballpark's history on Friday, November 18 as the team will host the Carolina Junior Hurricanes in two competitive games. Friday's ice hockey action will begin at 4:30 p.m. with the Charlotte Rush Elite team against the Carolina Junior Hurricanes Elite team. In the second game of the evening, the Charlotte Rush Premier team will play the Carolina Junior Hurricanes Premier team starting at 7:30 p.m. Only one ticket per person is needed to gain entry for both games on Friday night. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

UNC CHARLOTTE & WAKE FOREST CLUB TEAMS SET FOR ACTION ON SATURDAY NIGHT

On Saturday, November 19, the UNC Charlotte club ice hockey team will play the Wake Forest University club ice hockey team in a 7:00 p.m. game at Truist Field. Both teams play in the ACCHL (Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League). Gates open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

TICKETS & MORE INFORMATION FOR THIS WEEK'S ICE HOCKEY GAMES

General Admission tickets for these games are on sale now and can be purchased at www.CharlotteKnights.com. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase at each of these games.

MORE INFORMATION ON LIGHT THE KNIGHTS FESTIVAL

Light the Knights Festival, presented by Truist, returns to Truist Field this month for a third consecutive season. The event will take place at the home of the Charlotte Knights from Wednesday, November 23 to Friday, January 6. The ballpark will once again feature a special walk-through holiday experience filled with thousands of lights, as well as festive trees and holiday displays. The Charlotte Christmas Village also returns this year with unique shopping and the popular European menu.

MORE ABOUT THE CIRCLE K ICE RINK & LEVINE CHILDREN'S SNOW TUBING HILL

New for 2022, Truist Field will feature an ice rink and six-lane snow tubing hill in the ballpark's outfield. On the Circle K Ice Rink, the Knights will host public skating for fans, as well as youth hockey games and more. All fans will also be able to enjoy the Levine Children's Snow Tubing Hill, a six-lane, 150-foot snow tubing hill in right field. More information on tickets and season passes is available now at www.CharlotteKnights.com.

