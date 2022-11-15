Syracuse Mets Garage Sale at NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday, November 19 from 9am to 12pm
November 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets will host the annual Garage Sale on Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium. The event is open to the public & all are welcome to stop in to shop in the Team Store & check out the Garage Sale in the Metropolitan Club.
This year, the Garage Sale will feature game-worn & team-issued gear, including:
Official Game-worn Alternate Orange jerseys
Game-worn catcher's gear
Game-worn cleats & sneakers
Team-issued batting practice t-shirts
Team-issued winter jackets
Game-worn sports accessories
The Garage Sale will also have game-worn & autographed specialty jerseys available for sale with proceeds benefitting local 501c3 organizations.
Syracuse Mets Army Jerseys
Omaha Storm Chasers Navy Jerseys
Congueros de Syracuse Jerseys
Syracuse Mets Captain America Jerseys
Syracuse Mets Star Wars Jerseys
Syracuse Mets Irish Night Jerseys
And more!
Fans shopping the garage sale can also find stadium signage, clubhouse chairs, historical documents, photos, and more! In addition, fans can also take advantage of a cash bar in the Metropolitan Club during the Garage Sale. Garage Sale items are only available for sale in-person.
The Team Store will be open during the Garage Sale featuring end-of-the-year sales, in addition to some brand-new, specialty items. New items include:
New Era 59Fifty Black on-field cap
Marvel-inspired Scooch logo caps (59Fifty, 9Twenty & 9Twenty Youth)
Marvel-inspired Scooch apparel (adult & youth)
Marvel-inspired novelty items
Fans can shop all Team Store merchandise in-person during the garage sale or during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.milbstore.com.
The Home Plate Gate will be open for entry for the Garage Sale on Saturday, 11/19. Fans shopping at the Garage Sale can pay using cash or credit/debit cards. There is no charge for entry or parking.
Please contact Katie Stewart at kstewart@syracusemtes.com with any questions.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from November 15, 2022
- RailRiders Broadcaster Honored by Ballpark Digest - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Bourbon at the Ballpark to Debut at Victory Field on Sunday, December 11 - Indianapolis Indians
- Syracuse Mets Garage Sale at NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday, November 19 from 9am to 12pm - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Syracuse Mets Garage Sale at NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday, November 19 from 9am to 12pm
- Syracuse Mets Third Baseman Mark Vientos Named an International League All-Star
- Syracuse Mets Annual Garage Sale: Saturday, November 19th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment Officially Unveil New Syracuse Mets Marvel-Designed Team Logo for the 2023 Season
- Syracuse Closes out 2022 Season with a 4-3 Loss to Lehigh Valley on Wednesday