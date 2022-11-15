Bourbon at the Ballpark to Debut at Victory Field on Sunday, December 11

November 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians today announced that a new holiday season hit - Bourbon at the Ballpark presented by Elements Financial - will debut in the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field from 1-3:30 PM on Sunday, Dec. 11. All ticket proceeds from Bourbon at the Ballpark will benefit Indianapolis Indians Charities.

Guests may purchase a bourbon ticket for $150 (limited to the first 150 guests), which includes a bottle of Indianapolis Indians Single Barrel Pick, two drink tickets and appetizers. Guests may also purchase a regular ticket for $100, which includes two drink tickets and appetizers. Bourbon samplings from a variety of distilleries will be available to all guests along with a raffle for the chance to win allocated bourbon bottles from famous distilleries. Guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.

"Bourbon at the Ballpark will be a tasteful event, giving guests the opportunity to experience bourbon samplings from their favorite distilleries," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians assistant general manager of corporate sales and marketing. "We hope to set the mood for a wonderful holiday season as guests enjoy the elegant Elements Financial Club."

Additional beverages will be available for purchase through cashless transactions only.

Limited free parking at Victory Field will be available beginning at 12:30 PM. Enter the lot on the west side of the stadium off Washington/Maryland before proceeding through the guest relations entrance for elevator access to the Elements Financial Club.

The Indians open their 2023 season on March 31 at Victory Field. Full season, half season and mini plans are now on sale, and group and premium reservations may also be made. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com.

