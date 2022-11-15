RailRiders Broadcaster Honored by Ballpark Digest

November 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Ballpark Digest has named Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders voice Adam Marco as the 2022 Minor League Baseball Broadcaster of the Year. The publication annually honors the best achievements from across the industry and Marco is the second Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broadcaster to win this prestigious award.

"If I had Adam's skill set, I would have a much easier time articulating just how deserving he is of the award," said Katie Beekman, the RailRiders General Manager. "His unwavering dedication to his craft, his quick wit and his vast knowledge of the game make him the perfect candidate for this award. The RailRiders are so proud of his accomplishments and we hope to enjoy his talents for many years to come."

Marco has broadcast over 1,500 Minor League Baseball games in his career. He joined the RailRiders in 2018 as the fourth lead voice in team history. A 2001 graduate of Mercyhurst College, Marco worked in terrestrial radio for seven years before starting in baseball in 2007 with the Williamsport Crosscutters. After two seasons with the Oklahoma City RedHawks, he became the broadcaster of the West Virginia Power. Over eight seasons with the Power, he also served as a group sales and corporate sales representative before taking on the club's Director of Marketing role in 2014. Marco was honored by the South Atlantic League as their Media Relations Director of the Year that same year.

He replaced former SWB broadcaster and current Cincinnati Reds voice John Sadak in 2018. Sadak won this honor from Ballpark Digest in 2013 after the RailRiders inaugural season at the revamped PNC Field, which earned their praise that season as Ballpark of the Year.

Since 2018, Marco has also served the team in various roles, ranging from marketing to sales to promotions while handling the RailRiders media relations and maintaining the club's website.

"Broadcaster of the Year is one of the most important industry awards we present-broadcasters are the public face of every baseball team, so we take our decision very seriously," said Kevin Reichard, Ballpark Digest publisher. "Adam Marco is one of the best in the business. He calls a great game, but beyond that he's an integral part of the RailRiders' success in many ways not seen by fans. We're honored to recognize his accomplishments."

The RailRiders open to the 2023 season at home on March 31. Season tickets are available at swbrailriders.com or call (570) 969-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from November 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.