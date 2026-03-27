Messi Cam: Messi PASSES Pelé with 71st Career Free Kick Goal at Yankee Stadium!
Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
@intermiamicf picked up a 3-2 road win over New York City FC in front of 45,845 fans at Yankee Stadium with Messi scoring his 71st career free kick goal overtaking Pelé on the leaderboards.
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