MLS Inter Miami CF

Messi Cam: Messi PASSES Pelé with 71st Career Free Kick Goal at Yankee Stadium!

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video


@intermiamicf picked up a 3-2 road win over New York City FC in front of 45,845 fans at Yankee Stadium with Messi scoring his 71st career free kick goal overtaking Pelé on the leaderboards.

Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central