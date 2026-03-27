Messi Cam: Messi PASSES Pelé with 71st Career Free Kick Goal at Yankee Stadium!

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







@intermiamicf picked up a 3-2 road win over New York City FC in front of 45,845 fans at Yankee Stadium with Messi scoring his 71st career free kick goal overtaking Pelé on the leaderboards.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 27, 2026

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