Meritus Park to Host Donut Drop

October 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Meritus Park is set to host the 2024 Krumpe's Donut Drop, presented by Middletown Valley Bank and The Maryland Theatre.

Gates will open at 5:00 pm, with the Krumpe's Donut Drop and firework show beginning at 6:59pm.

The family friendly event will feature live music, a kid's zone, and more!

