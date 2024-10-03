Forney Named Atlantic League Manager of the Year

York Revolution Manager Rick Forney

(York, PA) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today named York Revolution Manager Rick Forney as Manager of the Year. The recognition is determined by a vote of ALPB managers and front office executives.

Forney becomes the third Revolution manager to receive this honor, following Andy Etchebarren in 2011 and Mark Mason in 2014.

Forney led the Revolution to their fourth Atlantic League championship with a franchise best record of 80-45, a winning percentage of .640 which is the seventh best winning percentage in ALPB history. The Revolution won the first half of the ALPB North Division on June 25th, the earliest the Revs have ever clinched a playoff spot and the first time winning the first half since 2016. 2024 was the 9th overall playoff appearance for the Revolution and the first under Forney's guidance, narrowly missing the playoffs in 2023 on a tiebreaker.

In the 2024 postseason, Forney had a record of 6-1 in defeating the Lancaster Stormers in the North Division series 3 games to 1 and then sweeping the Charleston Dirty Birds in the finals 3 games to none. The championship, won in walk off fashion on Friday, September 27, was York's 4th in 17 seasons and Forney's first with York.

During the 2024 season, Forney achieved his 1,000th win as a manager in his career. Under his guidance, the Revs stole a league record 335 bases as a team and scored 859 runs, the second most in league history.

Forney's calm leadership steered the club through a season full of ups and downs. Despite the loss of 8 players to signings including a team-record 6 signed by major league affiliates during the course of the season, Forney was able to find replacements and maintain the clubhouse chemistry and focus. Other off-field events such as the passing of pitcher Ronny Garcia in the preseason tested both Forney's and the team's mettle as they journeyed through the 2024 season.

"We are thrilled for Rick to be recognized for this prestigious honor by his peers in the Atlantic League," said President Eric Menzer. "As Rick said in his speech to the York faithful after winning the championship, the York team was willing to put in the extra work all season to improve their on-field performance. That work ethic reflects the attitude of Rick Forney and his coaching staff."

Forney came to the White Rose City after 26 seasons in Winnipeg, a member of the American Association, as a player and coach. In his 17 years as manager in Winnipeg, Forney led the Goldeyes to an overall record of 887-753, 13 winning seasons, 10 playoff appearances, and three American Association championships (2012, 2016, 2017). He was also a two-time American Association Manager of the Year (2011, 2020).

