Ducks Nominated for Five

October 3, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) -The Long Island Ducks have been nominated for five different awards in the 2025 "Best of Long Island" competition, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Fans may vote once per day from now through Sunday, December 15th, selecting the section and award the Ducks are nominated in and then clicking "VOTE" next to the desired nominee.

QuackerJack has been nominated as Best Team Mascot in the Sports & Activities section. QJ has garnered a Best Mascot award a record 14 times and has also been named the Atlantic League's Mascot of the Year on three occasions (2015, 2017 and 2023). He also serves as President of the Ducks Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. QuackerJack takes great pride in the Long Island community and spends much of his time visiting fans at schools, little leagues, parades, hospitals and many charity events.

Fairfield Properties Ballpark, the home of the Ducks, has once again been nominated in the Sports & Activities section for Best Family Amusement Place. This past season, the Ducks welcomed led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance for the fourth consecutive season with 290,073 fans. The team also welcomed its Atlantic League record 9 millionth fan and has now hosted a league record 713 sold out crowds all time. Those at the ballpark were treated to fun promotions, including the best fireworks show on Long Island, and exciting baseball all season long.

For a 17th consecutive year, the Ducks have been given a team-specific honor - Best Long Island Duck - in the Sports & Activities section. Fans can vote for one of 15 members from the 2024 Ducks. Manager Lew Ford earned last year's title, marking his sixth Best Long Island Duck award.

In the Food section of the contest, Fairfield Properties Ballpark was nominated for Best Hot Dog. Fans enjoyed this ballpark staple, wrapped in delicious Martin's Potato Rolls, throughout the 2024 season.

Finally, the Ducks have been nominated for Best X (Formerly Known as Twitter) Account from Long Island in the Arts & Entertainment section of the competition. The Ducks account (@LIDucks) provides fans with the most updated information about all things Ducks baseball, with over 13,500 followers receiving the latest news, in-game updates, multimedia content and much more.

The Ducks recently completed their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2024 and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

