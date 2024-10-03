Atlantic League Names Manager and Defensive Player of the Year

(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball on Thursday named Rick Forney of the York Revolution as the Manager of the Year in voting conducted by the league's managers, coaches and front office staffs at the conclusion of the regular season. Voters also named Charleston Dirty Birds outfielder Jared Carr as the Drake Defensive Player of the Year.

Forney, in his second year with York, led the Revs to the 2024 ALPB Championship, culminating with a three-game sweep of South Division champion Charleston in the League Championship Series.

While this is Forney's first ALPB Manager of the Year award, he was honored as the American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and 2020 while leading the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

Forney guided the Revolution to the North Division first half championship with a 43-20 record, the best mark in club history. In clinching the title by 12 games, the Revs matched the largest margin in Atlantic League history.

During the 2024 season, Forney achieved his 1,000th career professional win and helped the Revs steal a league-record 335 bases while scoring 859 runs, the second-most in league history.

Carr, who was earlier named to the All-Defensive team, is the Drake Defensive Player of the Year. He was the Dirty Birds' center fielder in 96 games this past season while adding 18 games in left field. He handled 290 total chances during the year, committing just three errors for a .990 fielding percentage. Carr led the league with 15 outfield assists, the most by an Atlantic League player since 2022.

Since 2022, the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball has used the Drake baseball in all its games. The Atlantic League is the first contemporary professional baseball league to produce its own official baseball. The ball contains the distinctive red and blue stitching that was used with American League balls in the early 20th century and have been a part of the ALPB ball since 2015.

