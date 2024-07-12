Mercury Sign Celeste Taylor to Seven-Day Contract

July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury have signed rookie guard Celeste Taylor to a seven-day contract. Taylor was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, appearing in five games with them this season.

Taylor, 5-11, averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season (2023-24) at Ohio State, where she was named a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. During her 2022-23 season at Duke, she was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year and set a program record for steals (11) in an NCAA tournament game.

