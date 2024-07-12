Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks - July 13

July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (5-18) return home for their final two games before the Olympic break, beginning the homestand on Saturday against the Los Angeles Sparks (5-17). Tipoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on CBS. Jordan Kent and Isis Young will be on the call, with Tiffany Blackmon on sideline.

The Wings dropped a two-game road swing in the desert, falling at the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, 104-85, and at the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday, 100-84. The Sparks are coming off a pair of home losses, falling to the Mercury on Sunday 84-78 and to the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday, 82-67.

The Wings and Sparks have met twice so far this season, both times in California. Dallas took Game 1 of the series, 84-83 on May 26, before LA took Game 2, 81-72, on June 7. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas in scoring on both occasions, while Monique Billings grabbed a team-high 12 boards in each outing.

How To Follow Airing nationally on CBS. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

5/26 at LAS W, 84-83

6/7 at LAS L, 72-81

7/13 at DAL 2:30 p.m. CT

8/25 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

LA leads the all-time series 46-31

Game Status Report Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder) Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Media Availability Pregame - 12:45 p.m.: Head Coach Trammell (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 838 6972 3727 Passcode: wings2024 JOIN

Postgame: Head Coach Trammell & two players TBD (concurrent with in-person) Meeting ID: 896 2325 7360 Passcode: wings2024 JOIN

Notable Storylines Returning Home Three of the Wings' five games in July so far have been on the road, with Dallas returning home to the friendly confines of College Park Center for its final two games prior to the Olympic break. The Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday before closing out the first half of the season at home against the Indiana Fever on Wednesday. Both remaining games will be nationally televised, with Saturday's game airing on CBS and Wednesday airing on ESPN. Dallas has won two of its last three home games, including most recently against the Atlanta Dream on July 5.

Mo's Hometown Matchup Monique Billings has had two of her top performances of the season come against the Los Angeles Sparks. Billings, who graduated from UCLA and is from nearby Riverside, Calif., has averaged 13.0 points and 12.0 rebounds in two games against the Sparks. In the May 26 meeting, she went for 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, before tallying eight points, 12 rebounds and three assists on June 7. Billings spent the preseason on the Sparks roster following six seasons with the Atlanta Dream. She signed a salary cap hardship contract with the Wings on May 17, 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.