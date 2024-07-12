Atlanta Dream Sign Destanni Henderson to Seven-Day Contract
July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Destanni Henderson to a seven-day contract, the organization announced today. In three games with the Dream, Henderson is averaging 3.7 points, 2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game.
