Dream Fall to Aces, 84-70

July 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Atlanta Dream started Haley Jones, Maya Caldwell, Allisha Gray, Naz Hillmon and Tina Charles for the first time this season.

The Dream's all-time record against the Aces moves to 18-23 and 11-9 when playing in Atlanta.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus headlined the Dream with a team high of 17 points, with seven rebounds and two steals off the bench.

Charles followed with a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double, her ninth of the season.

Hillmon tied her season high in rebounds with nine in her first start of the season.

The Dream outscored the Aces in the paint, 42-16 for the night.

Quotes:

Wright on the Dream's dominance in the paint

"You get points in the paint where you're running in transition. And I think that's something that has been an emphasis for us for the last one month, right, running in transition, and so we're getting some easy points. I thought [Parker-Tyus] did a great job of not settling, getting points in the paint."

Caldwell on the team's mindset...

"Every time I come the energy is great. The goal remains the same, to win to compete, and to keep pushing forward no matter what the outcome is each game."

Game Summary:

Q1:

Gray and Caldwell led the Dream in the first with four points each. Gray added two rebounds and one assist, going 2-for-6 from the field.

Nia Coffey and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus fueled the Dream's bench, combining for five points.

The Dream outpaced the Aces in the paint, 10-4.

Atlanta held the Aces to shooting just 38.9% from the field.

Gray and Caldwell played the duration of the first quarter.

Q2:

The Dream put together a 19-8 run from the first quarter's end to midway through the second.

Parker-Tyus led the Dream's run with eight points off the bench and handed the Dream its first lead of the game at 22-20.

Parker-Tyus went 4-for-4 from the field and 3-for-4 from the free throw line to finish with a team high of 11 points in the first half. The forward also recorded a team high of five boards.

Gray, Charles, Caldwell and Coffey all chipped in four points apiece.

Coffey anchored the Dream defense, racking up two blocks. Gray and Jones recorded one each.

The Dream continued to find success in the paint, outscoring the Aces 18-8 for the first two halves. Additionally, Atlanta outscored Las Vegas in second chance points, 3-2.

Atlanta's bench outscored Las Vegas 15-4 in the first half.

Q3:

Destanni Henderson accounted for more than half of the Dream third quarter offense, recording four points, three assists and seven points created from assists.

Caldwell led the Dream with seven points and two rebounds in the quarter. The guard shot 50% from the field and went 1-for-4 from 3-point range.

Hillmon grabbed a team high of five boards in the third.

The Dream outscored the Aces in the paint for the third consecutive quarter, this time 10-4.

Q4:

Atlanta opened the fourth on a 11-3 run, driven by six points from Henderson.

Charles led the Dream with eight points, three rebounds and one assist in the fourth.

Parker-Tyus and Henderson combined for eight points off the bench.

The Dream shot 52.6% from the field in the final stanza.

Atlanta continued its streak of outscoring the Aces in the paint once again, concluding at 14-4.

